PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Elizabeth Hammond, daughter of Dan and Kerri Hammond of Belgrade, has been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list honors at Providence College.

Dean’s list honors are earned by full-time undergraduate students who, at the end of the semester, have attained a GPA of 3.55 or better (on a 4.0 scale), with no grade lower than “C,” and with no incomplete grades (“I” or “NM”).

For the spring 2020 semester, students could only elect one standard letter grade as a “pass” grade to remain eligible for the list.

