River Arts in Damariscotta will hold its first juried show in its new location at 36 Elm Street Plaza. A show titled “Land and Sea” is open to members and nonmembers and invites all media forms including but not limited to: painting, sculpture, fiber, photography, original print making, drawing, encaustic and pastel. Anthony Anderson will jury this show. A long-time supporter of arts in Maine, Anderson said, “I have a special soft spot for River Arts, a warm and talented group,” according to a news release from River Arts.

Anderson is the founder and publisher of Maine Gallery + Studio Guide, celebrating its 20th anniversary. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications in 1974 from the University of Maine, and lives on the water at Lucerne-in-Maine, with his artist wife, Suzanne Anderson, and a coterie of pets. Anderson has been a keen observer of art since an early age and loves his job meeting artist and gallery clients across Maine. He believes the Maine art scene is second to none and it is his personal mission to promote and advance it.

“Land and Sea” is open to personal interpretation by the artists and an include realistic as well as abstract works. All work must be gallery ready and clean. Wall pieces must be securely wired with picture wire. For this show, River Arts is accepting two submissions per artist. The size limit is 42 inches wide including frame. The entry fee includes two pieces per artist. For members the entry fee is $15 and for nonmembers it is $25. All submitted works must be for sale and River Arts retains 35% commission on sold works.

Works to be considered must be delivered in person at the gallery at 36 Elm St. during regular business hours. Entry forms are available in the gallery or online at riverartsme.org. Deadline for entry is 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Notification of juror’s selections will be made via email by Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The show will be installed and open to the public on Aug. 19 and continues until Sept. 19. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call River Arts at 563-6868 or email [email protected].

