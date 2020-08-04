Harness racing and taking care of horses is all Mike Cushing has ever wanted to do.

“It’s all I’ve done since I graduated high school (in 1987),” Cushing, the president of the Maine Harness Horsemen’s Association, said. “I went to the University of Maine and my parents hoped i would get a quote unquote real job, but they knew my passion was horses.”

For Cushing, and most in Maine’s harness racing industry, this has been the most trying racing season of their career. The Covic-19 pandemic has limited a racing season that normally begins in March and runs through December to just 17 days in June and July at Scarborough Downs. That racing, held without spectators in attendance, was suspended on July 10 when funds from the Payroll Protection Plan and a grant from the Maine Harness Racing Commission ran out.

While the state fair circuit of racing has been cancelled, the season is set to begin again this week. Scarborough Downs was set to reopen Tuesday, with attendance capped at 150, with racing Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays until the week of Aug. 18, when racing is scheduled for Tuesday and Saturday through October. Racing is set to begin at Bass Park in Bangor on Aug. 19, Jason Vafiades, president of Maine Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association, said.

Racing did not begin in Bangor in June, along with Scarborough, due to a Covid-19 testing center set up at Bass Park.

“We basically have race dates through October,” Vafiades said. “Everyone’s happy we can make some money now.”

For horse owners, drivers, and breeders, the return of the season is the return of income. Normally, the harness racing season begins in March and lasts until December. This year, the coronavirus crisis shut down everything just when racing was set to begin.

“It’s already a four month break, and four more months without income is brutal. People budget to to get through those four months… It’s not the fault to anybody. It’s just unfortunate events,” Aaron Hall, the MHHA treasurer, said.

Hall estimated it costs approximately $12,000 per month to care for a horse, and expenses don’t end because the racing did. Grain is needed to feed them. Veterinary services are still required. Horses must be shooed and run. The Western New England Horsemen’s Association and Poulin Grain provided grain vouchers to standardbred owners in Maine, Hall said. It worked out to $80 of grain per horse for each horse in Maine. People were able to cover their grain bill for three or four weeks, Hall said, and that helped.

“We’re right at the end of our rope when the season starts,” Cushing said. “As hard as it is on me not to race and not earn, but the responsibilities of my position (as MHHA president) has taken a toll on me mentally. You try to keep the troops somewhat positive, and you’re constantly being asked questions you have absolutely no answers to.”

With the state’s six off-track betting locations and two casinos — Hollywood Casino in Bangor and Oxford Casino — reopening in recent weeks, more revenue streams the harness racing industry count on are beginning to flow.

“The casinos just opened back up, and early numbers look like they’ll salvage the season,” Hall said.

In 2019, the portion of slot machine tax revenue allocated through July for harness racing purses was just over $2.5 million. With no tax money for slots collected in the months of April, May, and June this year, the harness purse distribution is at just over $1 million, approximately 40 percent of last year at this time.

The slot money allotted toward the Sire Stakes, the series of races for Maine-born horses, is also significantly lower this year, at just under $425,000 when last year at this time, it was at just over $1 million.

“Our industry is almost solely funded by casinos,” Vafiades said.” If we’re lucky, we’ll be racing for 50 percent of what we usually do. I’m guardedly optimistic we’ll have some purse money, but they only way we can access it is to race.”

The loss of the state fair season is a big one, in that it attracts casual fans of harness racing.

“People that don’t even know horse racing know Labor Day at the Windsor Fair, they know the Hight Pace (at Skowhegan State Fair),” Hall said.

As he’s worked to get the season started, Cushing has found peace spending time with he horses he owns and cares for.

“Thank goodness we can get to the barn early and work with the horses. They’ve been my psychologist through rough times in my life,” Cushing said.

The money lost with this late starting, abbreviated season is gone, Hall said, but with races now on the schedule, a season can be had.

“The challenge has been monumental, for sure. Maine horsemen are resilient We’re not going to give up on it. We’re just one industry hit by this,” Hall saids. “A setback? That would be catastrophic. I don’t even want to go there.”

