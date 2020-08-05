PALERMO – Barbara A. Butler, 86, was called to her eternal home in glory on Aug. 1, 2020. She passed peacefully away at home with her loving husband Carl of 66 years and other family members by her side.

Born in Portland, Dec. 24, 1933, she was the oldest child of Walter C. and Katherine Stevens. She and her two younger brothers, Walter and Donald were raised in Portland. Barbara graduated from Deering High School in 1952.

Barbara married the love of her life, Carl W. Butler from Rockland, in 1954 and together they raised four children. She worked for the Maine Department of Human Services for 20 years.

Barb’s life revolved around her love for her family. She took great joy in watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up and loved attending the milestones and special events in their lives. She spent many happy years watching her kids and grandkids swim at family camps, taking family trips to the beach and soaking up the sun. Her love for family extended coast to coast. She had an extraordinary gift and passion for remembering her loved ones birthdays and special occasions. She loved being outdoors, planting flowers, feeding and watching the birds.

She and Carl enjoyed opportunities they had to travel, which included trips to Bermuda, Hawaii, Canada and out West. In later years they enjoyed road trips that took them around the state of Maine, often ending up at their favorite wharf on the coast for a lobster dinner.

She had a tender, compassionate heart which was also evident in her love of animals. More than once she would insist upon stopping the car and asking Carl to assist a pokey turtle across the road.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Walter and Donald Stevens; as well as a grandson, Christopher Costa.

She is survived by her husband, Carl W. Butler of Palermo; her son, William W. Butler II and his wife Linda, her daughters, Debbie Costa, Cindy Spearin and her husband Stephen, Kimberly Brown and her husband Blake; her 10 grandchildren, Kathleen Posey and her husband Justin, Daniel Boothby, Victoria Butler, Joseph Costa and his wife Julie, Anthony Costa and his wife Shannon, Allison Costa, Steve Spearin and his wife Kimberly, Samuel Spearin, Alexander Spearin and Jeremy Brown; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Maxine Philbrook and her husband Leroy, Judie Stevens and her partner Garfield; as well as many nieces and nephews in Maine, New Hampshire and California.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, August 10, at Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, at Branch Mills Cemetery, Branch Mills Road, China.

To share a memory or story with Barbara’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to the animal shelter

of your choice.

