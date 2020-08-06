Portland’s only locally owned, multi-restaurant delivery service is expanding to Brunswick Aug. 17.

Mike Bolduc, owner of 2DineIn, said it will be the business’ first satellite location.

Nine restaurants have signed up to participate in the expanded delivery service so far, including Aki; Gelato Fiasco; Bolos Kitchen, Cantina and Candlepin; Bench sports bar; and Buffalo Wild Wings.

The expansion is good news for Brunswick area residents who would like more takeout options during the pandemic. Bolduc said the new delivery area will cover central parts of Brunswick and Topsham, starting with “a small delivery area to make sure we can offer great service.” Brunswick and Topsham restaurants will not be available to Portland residents, he said, and Portland restaurants will not be delivering to Brunswick and Topsham.

In Portland, 2DineIn has been delivering food to residents of Portland and South Portland for 13 years. The business started with three restaurant partners and now works with more than 100 restaurants.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: