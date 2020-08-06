Bonnie Anyanwu Photo courtesy of Saco Police Department

A 67-year-old Saco woman has not been seen in nearly a week, and police are growing increasingly concerned for her well-being, issuing a news release with her photograph.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Saco police said Bonnie Anyanwu was last seen in the city on July 31. She has been known to visit the Portland area.

Anyanwu is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is being asked to contact Saco police at 284-4535.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Missing person, saco maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles