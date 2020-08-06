SKOWHEGAN — Maine School Administrative District 54 officials presented the school’s return plan for the fall at Thursday evening’s board of directors meeting.

Superintendent Jon Moody said that while things may change, the school is giving students the option to return to school or continue remote learning using a hybrid model. The district will utilize a “soft start” model. Using this model will allow the school to facilitate the implementation of the green/yellow plans depending on county designation prior to Sept. 1.

This approach allows staff to begin school with fewer students in school facilities and will allow for increased individual attention and training with hygiene practices, technology, classroom and school routines as well as provide students the opportunity for more individualized attention.

This will run for the first two weeks of school, from Sept. 1 to Sept. 11. Green plans will be fully operational on Sept. 14.

Following the Maine Center for Disease Control and Maine Department of Education’s guidelines, the school has developed a Green, Yellow and Red Plan.

The green plan entails that all students, grades pre-kindergarten through eight will meet in-person every day. At this level, the focus is on having students in groups to limit exposure and maximize social interactions. Students will have their own technology with the ability to take devices home. Classroom structure, hallway and building traffic flow, and increased education around hygiene will also be adjusted.

Students in grades nine through 12 under the green plan will meet in-person every other day, split by alphabet. This plan calls for the following:

• The introduction of a semester schedule, where students will have four periods every day per semester.

• Division of Somerset Career and Technical Center students so that only MSAD 54 students attend the tech center with other MSAD 54 students.

• Reduction in the number of courses students and staff need to focus on at any one time. Previously, students took eight courses, now they will take four, allowing for remote learning to occur in a more manageable way.

• Hybrid/remote learning will be ongoing in this schedule from day one. Half the students will receive in-person instruction on a given day and will be connecting remotely on the other day.

The yellow, or hybrid plan, offers several varieties of options, including:

• students in grades nine through 12 will be in a school building every other day and pre-k through eighth grades will receive daily.

• students in grades eight through 12 will attend in-person classes every-other day (split by alphabet, similar to the green plan). Students in grades pre-K through seven will be in school buildings daily for instruction.

• Students in grades seven through 12 will have in-person instruction every-other day (split by alphabet). Students in grades pre-K through six will be in school facilities daily for instruction.

• Students in grades six through 12 will be in school buildings every-other day (split by alphabet). Students in grades pre-K through five will be in school daily for instruction.

• Students in grades five through 12 will attend in-person classes every-other day (split by alphabet). Students in grades pre-K through four will be in school buildings daily for instruction.

• Students grades four through 12 will be in school facilities every-other day (split by alphabet). Students in grades pre-K through three will attend in-person classes daily for instruction.

• Students grades pre-K through 12 will be in school every-other day (split by alphabet).

The red plan, or remote learning plan, will include all students receiving their education primarily remotely, with opportunities for certain students K-12 who receive special programming as well as other students who may qualify for in-person instruction so long as it is deemed safe by Maine CDC.

Classroom spaces will allow students to social distance with a 3-foot space. Adults and staff in the building must maintain 6 feet from others while in school to the greatest extent possible. Face masks and shields must be worn at all times; frequent mask breaks will occur during the day.

Hand sanitizer stations are being installed at each classroom across the district as well as every major entry point. Advanced custodial hygiene practices will be used with a focus on high-touch surfaces.

Families in the district will also be asked to indicate whether or not their students will be returning to facilities or participating in remote learning; this will help the district create class lists and plan accordingly and all staff members will utilize a two-way educational platform.

“It’s been six months since kids have been in school,” Moody said. “Our buildings haven’t been open. It will be a tremendous transition back.”

As for the mascot, Moody said that by the end of next week, students will be able to vote on their favorite mascot suggestions through their school-issued email accounts.

Last month, the board’s two subcommittees met to come up with a list of names for the school’s new mascot. After two meetings, the committees came up with a list of nine suggestions: Phoenix, Riverhawks, Sturgeon, Badgers, Thunder, River Drivers, Trailblazers, Fishercats and Skowhegan.

The district will also send emails, make phone calls, texts and post on their website to make sure students are given ample opportunities to weigh in. They will have about three weeks to vote before the portal is closed and the results are sent back to the Support Services and the Education Policy Planning/Programming Committee, where they will review the results of the nine suggestions and whittle the list down to three names total, which will then go back to the board for a final vote.

MSAD 54 serves the towns of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield and Skowhegan.

