Since it was founded in the 1984, Bread of Life Soup Kitchen clients have come inside, sat down at tables and been waited on by volunteers who brought them their meal. But back in March, like with restaurants, the soup kitchen had to change from dine-in service to takeout only because of the state’s coronavirus rules.
Kitchen manager Kim Barter and five volunteers started cooking and packing Friday morning, and by the 11 a.m. opening time had more than 100 lunches of hot dogs, baked beans, pasta salad and cucumber salad that also included some snacks, a drink and dessert ready to hand out the door to clients. Before the pandemic, the kitchen at 157 Water St. served six lunches a week. Now they’re open from 11 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday for hot lunches to go.
The daily lunches are made from food donated by area farmers, stores and restaurants.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Plane skids off runway in India; 16 killed, scores injured
-
Nation & World
Portland, Ore., protesters cause mayhem again; police officer injured
-
Nation & World
Cuomo clears New York schools statewide to open, carefully
-
Nation & World
U.S. sanctions pro-China leader of Hong Kong, other officials
-
Business
U.S. consumer borrowing up in June after 3 months of declines
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.