Since it was founded in the 1984, Bread of Life Soup Kitchen clients have come inside, sat down at tables and been waited on by volunteers who brought them their meal. But back in March, like with restaurants, the soup kitchen had to change from dine-in service to takeout only because of the state’s coronavirus rules.
Kitchen manager Kim Barter and five volunteers started cooking and packing Friday morning, and by the 11 a.m. opening time had more than 100 lunches of hot dogs, baked beans, pasta salad and cucumber salad that also included some snacks, a drink and dessert ready to hand out the door to clients. Before the pandemic, the kitchen at 157 Water St. served six lunches a week. Now they’re open from 11 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday for hot lunches to go.
The daily lunches are made from food donated by area farmers, stores and restaurants.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
augusta maine, cmnews, coronavirus, food insecurity

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles