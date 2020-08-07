Since it was founded in the 1984, Bread of Life Soup Kitchen clients have come inside, sat down at tables and been waited on by volunteers who brought them their meal. But back in March, like with restaurants, the soup kitchen had to change from dine-in service to takeout only because of the state’s coronavirus rules.

Kitchen manager Kim Barter and five volunteers started cooking and packing Friday morning, and by the 11 a.m. opening time had more than 100 lunches of hot dogs, baked beans, pasta salad and cucumber salad that also included some snacks, a drink and dessert ready to hand out the door to clients. Before the pandemic, the kitchen at 157 Water St. served six lunches a week. Now they’re open from 11 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday for hot lunches to go.

The daily lunches are made from food donated by area farmers, stores and restaurants.

