A free virtual summer cooking class and discussion with Jada Wensman is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, on Zoom.

The class will focus on eating healthily on a budget and will offer a tempting summer dish using the abundant seasonal produce all around us. There will be time for Q&A during the workshop.

Wensman is the Maine SNAP-Ed Nutrition educator for Hancock County. She provides coordination for nutrition education and obesity prevention initiatives in accordance with USDA SNAP-Ed guidelines. She sustains and develops collaborative partnerships with diverse community entities to assist in the improvement of physical activity and nutrition education policies and practices.

The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center is sponsoring this free Zoom event that is open to everyone to encourage healthy eating and wellness.

To register, call 207-664-0339 or email [email protected].

