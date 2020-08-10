University of Maine Cooperative Extension will start a new program that matches Maine gardeners of all experience levels — from novice to seasoned pro — with a garden mentor for the growing season, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension office in Orono.

The Garden Mentorship Program will match UMaine Extension Master Gardener Volunteers with gardeners to provide virtual technical assistance and coaching. Garden mentor requests are first come, first served, and will prioritize beginning gardeners. Maine residents can complete a Garden Mentor Request Form at extension.umaine.edu to be considered for this program.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, email [email protected] or call 207-781-6099.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: