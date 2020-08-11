The Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter is offering free virtual support groups and education programs accessible to all living with dementia and their care partners. The association offers support groups that create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias to develop mutual support and social relationships, according to a news release from the Scarborough-based association.

“During this challenging time, it’s critical that caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia continue to have access to our resources,” said Drew Wyman, executive director of the Maine Chapter, according to the release. “The COVID-19 crisis is altering the way we deliver our programs, but the needs of caregivers cannot be put on hold. The virtual support groups enable us to provide necessary information and offer an opportunity for caregivers to connect and get the support they need amid the current crisis.”

Upcoming support groups include:

• Virtual Caregiver Support Group: Maine Statewide

• Telephone Caregiver Support Groups

• Virtual LGBTQ Caregiver Support Group

• Virtual Caregiver Support Group: Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

• Virtual Support Group: Grief, Loss, and Life After Dementia

In addition to regularly scheduled education programs covering a variety of topics, the Maine Chapter is offering an August 2020 Dementia Lunch & Learn Series. This free education series provides a chance for community members to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Topics include stages and risk factors, identifying the warning signs, current research, and effective communication techniques. The program provides opportunities to connect with other community members and learn about the services provided by the Maine Chapter.

Alison Russell, manager of Education and Volunteers at the Maine Chapter explains the reason for the series, “COVID-19 adds an additional layer of complexity to dementia. We acknowledge that people are working hard to adapt to such challenges, and we want to make education programs as convenient as possible for families. The series covers a variety of topics and people can attend as few or as many that suits their schedule and interest,” according to the release.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s free, 24/7 Helpline 800-272-3900 offers around-the-clock support for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

For a complete list of upcoming support groups and education programs, or to register for a group or program, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/maine.

