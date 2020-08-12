BOWDOINHAM — Bowdoinham Town Manager Thomas Woodin announced his resignation Tuesday after 11 months on the job.

Per his contract, Woodin gave 45 days notice, which would make his last day as Sept. 25. Town Planner Nicole Briand will fill in as acting town manager until a replacement can be found, according to a statement from the select board. More information about the process is expected soon.

The board voted to accept Woodin’s resignation during a meeting Tuesday night.

“Hiring and managing the town manager is the select board’s most important responsibility,” Jeremy Cluchey, a board member said in a social media post Tuesday night. “A change like this is never easy, but it also provides a valuable opportunity to find the right manager for Bowdoinham.”

Cluchey said the town has a long road ahead, “particularly as we continue to navigate this public health crisis,” but said the board is committed to “taking the necessary steps to ensure a successful search process.”

Woodin’s resignation letter did not include a reason for his departure, and attempts to reach him Wednesday were unsuccessful. He was hired in August 2019, and the select board was scheduled to conduct his annual performance review in executive session during Tuesday’s meeting, according to meeting materials.

Peter “Tony” Lewis, select board chair, said Wednesday that the board conducted its own search and interviewing process when Woodin was selected, but likely will hire a search firm this time around.

He declined Wednesday to say more about the reasons for Woodin’s departure.

Prior to his time in Bowdoinham, Woodin was the town manager in Boothbay Harbor from 2006 to 2019.

“His experience managing the town of Boothbay Harbor will be a great asset to Bowdoinham,” Lewis said when Woodin was hired. “We look forward to him joining the Town and helping move Bowdoinham forward, guided by the town’s comprehensive plan.”

