Three people were taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after the crash Wednesday on Interstate 295 in Falmouth. Photo courtesy Maine State Police

No one was seriously injured when an eight-car pileup briefly shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Falmouth Wednesday afternoon when traffic slowed near a stopped state trooper.

Trooper John Darcy was stopped near mile marker 12 investigating a hit-and-run crash, speaking with a motorist whose vehicle was struck by another driver.

Traffic began to slow near Darcy’s patrol car. One driver stopped short, causing a chain reaction of rear-end crashes that involved eight vehicles, blocking both lanes of northbound traffic.

Falmouth rescue transported three people to Maine Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Five vehicles were towed from the scene, which was cleared in 45 minutes.

No one will be charged in the pileup, state police said.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
falmouth maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles