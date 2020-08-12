A man imprisoned at Somerset County Jail in Madison and a woman from Searsport have been charged with trafficking in prison contraband after investigators said she was mailing him Suboxone strips in packages falsely claiming to have been sent by a lawyer.

The inmate, Tyson Servisky, 32, of Searsport, was charged with two counts of trafficking in prison contraband and 43 counts of violation of conditions of release, both Class C crimes, according to Somerset Sheriff Dale Lancaster.

Suboxone is a controlled drug used to treat opiate addiction.

The Searsport woman who allegedly sent the Suboxone strips to Servisky is Taylor Hustus, 28. She admitted to sending the drugs to Servisky after she was interviewed in Searsport by a Somerset Sheriff’s detective, according to Lancaster. She was summonsed on two counts of trafficking in prison contraband, Class C, he said.

When Servisky was arrested, he was on bail with the condition that he have no contact with Hustus, as she is the victim in a domestic violence assault case pending against him, according to Lancaster.

Servisky and Hustus each are scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 9 in Somerset County Unified Criminal Court.

Lancaster said Wednesday in a news release that in May and June this year, the Somerset County Correctional Facility Investigation Unit, along with detectives of the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Division, investigated a report that Suboxone strips were being smuggled into the jail from people in the community.

“The month-long investigation revealed that Suboxone strips (a Schedule W Drug) were being sent to an inmate via the U.S. Mail in parcels made to look like they were being sent to the inmate from the inmate’s attorney,” the release says. “The parcels contained the law firm’s return address on the outside of the parcel. Investigators made a phone call to the law firm which revealed that the law firm had not sent the correspondence to the inmate.”

Sheriff’s officials obtained two search warrants and on June 3 and June 4, and they searched two separate U.S. mail parcels disguised as legal mail and sent to Servisky, according to Lancaster.

“The search of the parcels yielded 8 Suboxone strips in total, which were hidden inside business cards of the law firm that were located inside the parcels,” he said.

He said additional charges may be forthcoming in the case after the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office reviews it.

Attempting to get illegal substances into the jail constitutes a felony, Lancaster said Wednesday afternoon in a phone interview. He said sheriff’s officials will aggressively investigate such reports.

“If we’re successful, you will have a felony on record,” he said.

