A Patten man was taken into custody Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot a town firefighter and any law enforcement officer who tried to approach him.

Fred Whitney, 49, of Patten allegedly called the town office around 10 a.m. and threatened to kill a firefighter he claimed cut him off in traffic, according to a Maine State Police news release. State police said Whitney continued making threats throughout the day, calling the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and Maine District Court switchboard.

In those calls, Whitney stated that he was not going to attend his scheduled court appearance and that he would shoot any police officer who came to his home.

State police obtained an arrest warrant and a search warrant. At 4:24 p.m., the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team went to Whitney’s home, where he was arrested without incident. Whitney has been charged with terrorizing and disorderly conduct.

He was being held at the Penobscot County Jail Tuesday night.

