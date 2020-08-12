The Kennebec Historical Society’s August Facebook Live presentation “The Mystery of History” with Gerry Boyle is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, on the KHS Facebook page facebook.com/KHS1891. It also will be available to watch later.

Those who have a question for the Q&A can submit it in the comments on this event, or comment with it during the live video presentation, according to a news release from Scott Wood, KHS administrative director.

The history of Maine is always the backdrop of Boyle’s mystery novels, none more so than “Borderline,” in which protagonist and journalist Jack McMorrow sets out to write a story about Benedict Arnold’s trek up the Kennebec. McMorrow does his own research just as Boyle did — spending hours in the Maine State Archives and the Maine State Museum as he perused primary materials related to Arnold’s ill-fated expedition, and traced much of Arnold’s route, from Merrymeeting Bay to Quebec City.

Boyle will talk about that experience, how he translated it to crime fiction, and the fertile and mysterious backdrop that Maine provides for those who take the time to explore its past.

According to the release, Boyle is the author of 15 mystery novels, including the dozen installments in the Jack McMorrow series. A former newspaper reporter and columnist, Boyle draws on his journalist experience as McMorrow leads him down the backroads of Maine. F

aded crossroads, small towns, gritty cities — Boyle knows the darkest reaches of his home state. McMorrow novels have garnered critical acclaim and have been translated into a half-dozen languages. Boyle is also the author of the Brandon Blake series, the third of which, “Port City Crossfire,” was recently published. He lives in a small village on a lake in central Maine.

For more infornation, call Wood at 622-7718.

