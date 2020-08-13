Sometimes the best show isn’t onstage but in the parking lot. That’s the case in “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van,” a comedy where the point of view this time comes from the unsung heroes who call the shows, man the spotlights, sew the costumes, count the tickets and suffer through every flubbed line, forgotten prop and missed cue.

Welcome to another stellar season at the Neighborhood Actors Summer Fun Repertory Theatre, a friendly little playhouse where, due to a lack of wing space, the company spends their downtime in the parking lot around an aging hippie/now turned techie’s van.

Those looking for refuge at the asphalt oasis include: a stressed out artistic director grappling for funding, a wanna-be diva who’s realizing her ingénue expiration date has just about passed, a board member’s nephew wanting to direct the musicals with a Tarantino spin and the “Ï’m no chorus boy” chorus boy who thinks every show should have a kick line = including Glass Menagerie. These are just some of the egos and obstacles that fall into the lap of Mike, a nice-guy director who ends up with far more than he bargained for.