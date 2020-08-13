Welcome to another stellar season at the Neighborhood Actors Summer Fun Repertory Theatre, a friendly little playhouse where, due to a lack of wing space, the company spends their downtime in the parking lot around an aging hippie/now turned techie’s van.
Those looking for refuge at the asphalt oasis include: a stressed out artistic director grappling for funding, a wanna-be diva who’s realizing her ingénue expiration date has just about passed, a board member’s nephew wanting to direct the musicals with a Tarantino spin and the “Ï’m no chorus boy” chorus boy who thinks every show should have a kick line = including Glass Menagerie. These are just some of the egos and obstacles that fall into the lap of Mike, a nice-guy director who ends up with far more than he bargained for.
