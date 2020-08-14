The scene after a crane caught fire at a wood lot Friday morning on Hovey Luce Road in Mount Vernon. The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

MOUNT VERNON — A fire at a logging site remains under investigation Friday by the Maine Forest Service.

Shortly before 9 a.m., fire crews from Mount Vernon and surrounding towns were called to a wood lot off Hovey Luce Road for a fire.

At the site, a log crane was on fire.

While initially reported as a crane explosion, there was none, Mount Vernon Fire Chief Dana Dunn said. However, the tires on the crane did explode.

A pile of logs sustained damage after a crane caught fire at a wood lot Friday morning on Hovey Luce Road in Mount Vernon. The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

Logs within a 50-foot diameter around the crane had burned.

There were no injuries.

Lisa Byers, a forest ranger/investigator said the Forest Service is investigating. Crews from Mount Vernon, Belgrade, Fayette, Readfield, Vienna and Wayne fire departments, and Winthrop Ambulance responded.

 

This story will be updated.

