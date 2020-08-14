MOUNT VERNON — A fire at a logging site remains under investigation Friday by the Maine Forest Service.
Shortly before 9 a.m., fire crews from Mount Vernon and surrounding towns were called to a wood lot off Hovey Luce Road for a fire.
At the site, a log crane was on fire.
While initially reported as a crane explosion, there was none, Mount Vernon Fire Chief Dana Dunn said. However, the tires on the crane did explode.
Logs within a 50-foot diameter around the crane had burned.
There were no injuries.
Lisa Byers, a forest ranger/investigator said the Forest Service is investigating. Crews from Mount Vernon, Belgrade, Fayette, Readfield, Vienna and Wayne fire departments, and Winthrop Ambulance responded.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Massachusetts man arrested in Maine for woman’s death in Boston hotel
-
Local & State
Fire damages crane, logs at Mount Vernon wood lot
-
Elections
Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era
-
Business
Cable technicians fear getting COVID-19 from customers who refuse to wear masks
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 27 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths