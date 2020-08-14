SOLON – George E. Boylan, 69, of Solon, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home in Solon, surrounded by his friends.

George was born on June 5, 1951 in Newark, New Jersey a son of George F. and Florence Mary (Damascus) Boylan.

Rihgt after high school he went to work at New Jersey Bell as a lineman, he work primarily at Bell,Telephone Laboratories, a position he truly enjoyed.

George always looked forward to the fall of the year and his hunting trips to Maine and having casual unconstrained conversations with the boys in Possum Lodge. He and his friends enjoyed teaching younger people how to hunt and fish and about nature. He enjoyed fishing both fresh and salt water and named his boat “My Flo” after his mother.

He loved Maine so much that he moved here in 2002 and never regretted a minute of it. He had a great sense for humor, was very giving and loved his dogs like they were his children. George made many good and close friends over the years and he will be sadly missed by them all.

George was predeceased by both parents and a brother, Joe.

He is survived by his brother Kevin Boylan, his dog Holly , several cousins and many many good friends. A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.

