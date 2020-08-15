AUGUSTA ~ Arnold M. “Arnie” Haskell, 73, of Augusta passed away unexpectedly from a massive heart attack at home on August 11, 2020.

Arnie was born April 24, 1947 in Augusta, Maine. He is the son of the late Cecil and Annabelle (Black) Haskell-Glynn. He was a resident of Augusta for most of his life, a graduate of Cony High School, class of 1965.

Arnie was a proud United States Army veteran serving two tours during the Vietnam War. This was 1967 in Bien Wah Vietnam. He had the deepest respect for all Veterans.

He was the owner and operator of N.A. Marketing for many years. He was also the owner of Haskell Associates, Fosters Restaurant, Arnie and Linda’s snack shop on Sandhill. He was a salesman at D & H Motors, Metropolitan Life salesman receiving the salesman of the year 1969 and a contractor and salesman for Brunswick Steel.

Arnie enjoyed life, he loved spending time with his family and friends and his cocker spaniel dogs. He was the Commander of the Kennebec River Power Squadron 83′-84′, he loved boating, dancing, fast cars and also road and raced snowmobiles. He enjoyed his Mustang, his trucks, listening to Patsy Cline and Frank Sinatra and would buy, rebuild and sell Bolen Tractors.

Arnie is survived by his two daughters, Susan “Susie” Dufour of Windham and Melissa “Miss” Haskell and her spouse Keri Whitney of Waterville. Former wife Linda Ward of Winslow and devoted companion Beverly Thomas of Augusta . His brothers, Albert Haskell of

Gardiner and Ernest Haskell of Farmingdale. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Mason and Daphne Dufour as well as many nieces andnephews.

In addition to his parents, Arnie was predeceased by his longtime companion, Norma Rollinson, his brothers, Warner and Bud Haskell.

Arnie’s visiting hours will be in the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta on Tuesday August 18, 2020, 10 a.m.-12 noon. His Graveside Service will be at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road Augusta at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC face masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous