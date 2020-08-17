American Legion Auxiliary Unit 39, Madison, is once again collecting school supplies for children in its local schools (Madison MSAD 59 and Carrabec RSU 74). With all the uncertainties ahead this year, the need is even greater. Here is a list of the items needed: rulers, erasers, pencils, colored pencils, ink pens (blue, black and red), crayons, glue sticks, backpacks, pouches for binders, 1-inch binders, one-subject notebooks and college-ruled filler paper.

Items can be dropped off in the collection box at the Madison American Legion Hall on 20 South Maple St. at 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and on from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Those who would like to send a monetary donation can make checks payable to Madison ALA, P.O. Box 325, Madison, ME 04950 with School Supplies in the memo.

Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary helps to advance the mission of The American Legion. With more than 600,000 members, the ALA is one of the nation’s most prominent supporters of veterans, military, and their families. ALA members volunteer millions of hours annually, with a value averaging $1.1 billion each year. From helping to draft the GI Bill in 1944 to advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill. The American Legion Family has been instrumental in advancing legislation that improves the quality of life for our nation’s veterans.

For more information or if you would like to become a member, contact Robin Turek, president, at 207-696-8289.

