Jon Imber Retrospective

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Through Oct. 19. Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. covestreetarts.com

Carve out some time to visit Cove Street Arts in Portland for the incredible Jon Imber Retrospective show. The exhibit spans the career of the late Boston- and Maine-based artist. You’ll leave with an understanding of his changing style and subject matter, ranging from figurative painting and portraits in the ’80s, to plein air landscapes of the ’90s, to abstract works that began in the 2000s, and finally to his portraits of family and friends, created in the time leading up to his death in 2014 from ALS.

Hamilton House Guided Tours

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Through Oct. 11. 40 Vaughan’s Lane, South Berwick, $15, $13 seniors, $6 for students and youth ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and under. historicnewengland.org

Here’s a chance to take a 45-minute guided tour of the 1785 mansion built for shipping merchant Jonathan Hamilton. Overlooking the Salmon Falls River, the Hamilton House is a prime example of a Colonial Revival-style country estate. Tours happen on weekends and are limited to four people, with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m., so be sure to book your slot in advance.

Bike the Eastern Trail

Anytime. Trail parking in South Portland, Scarborough, Old Orchard Beach, Saco, Biddeford, Arundel and Kennebunk. Head to easterntrail.org for details.

Helmet? Check! Freshly inflated tires? Check! Face covering to have on hand? Check! Water bottle, sunscreen and snacks? Triple check! ou’re ready to ride the Eastern Trail, which connects Kittery to Casco Bay. Take a quick spin or make a day of it. You’ll find multiple places to park in several cities and towns, so cruise onto the Eastern Trail’s website for details and then hit it. Happy peddling!

Maine Wildlife Park

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, by reservation only. 56 Game Farm Road, Gray, $7.50, $5.50 seniors and kids 4-12, free for ages 3 and under. maine.gov

Maine Wildlife Park is open by reservation only, so pounce online to secure your spot. The park has more than 30 species of Maine wildlife, so plan on snapping plenty of pics as you make your way across the grounds. The list of residents at the park include barred owl, black bear, Canada lynx, porcupine, peacock, white-tailed deer and coyote, among several others who will strike a pose for you, if you’re lucky.

