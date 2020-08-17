RICHMOND — Three New York men were arrested Sunday afternoon after police reportedly saw them tossing small plastic bags from their vehicle after being stopped for speeding.

A state trooper stopped the vehicle at about 3 p.m. on Interstate 295, just north of the Richmond interchange, according to the Maine State Police.

The three passengers were acting suspiciously, according to police, and when the trooper returned to his cruiser, several white bags were tossed from the car.

The bags were seized and the men arrested.

Police said Ralph Scurlock, 31, William Pickney, 52, and Edward McDowell, 26, all from Bronx, New York, have been charged of aggravated trafficking, a felony.

Tests showed the seized bags contained 34 grams of cocaine and 148 grams of fentanyl, according to police.

The three were taken to Twin Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: