RICHMOND — Three New York men were arrested Sunday afternoon after police reportedly saw them tossing small plastic bags from their vehicle after being stopped for speeding.
A state trooper stopped the vehicle at about 3 p.m. on Interstate 295, just north of the Richmond interchange, according to the Maine State Police.
The three passengers were acting suspiciously, according to police, and when the trooper returned to his cruiser, several white bags were tossed from the car.
The bags were seized and the men arrested.
Police said Ralph Scurlock, 31, William Pickney, 52, and Edward McDowell, 26, all from Bronx, New York, have been charged of aggravated trafficking, a felony.
Tests showed the seized bags contained 34 grams of cocaine and 148 grams of fentanyl, according to police.
The three were taken to Twin Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Two indicted in 2019 Richmond murder
-
Community
Volunteer Maine awarded federal funds to support emergency volunteer response
-
Maine Crime
Police: Two from St. Albans, two from out of state charged in St. Albans drug bust
-
Maine Crime
Police: Two from St. Albans, two from out of state face drug charges
-
Local & State
Portland police, firefighters rescue suicidal man from burning shed