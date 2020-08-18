CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy recently named students to its 2019-20 second semester dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement.

The following students from central Maine counties were named to the Maine Maritime Academy Dean’s List:

Franklin County

Cordell Ellis of New Vineyard, Power Engineering Operations;

Chase Heikkinen of Chesterville, Marine Engineering Technology; and

Liam Welch of Temple, Marine Engineering Technology.

Hancock County

Jeffrey Allen of Blue Hill, Marine Transportation Operations;

Spencer Baron of Mariaville, Marine Engineering Technology;

Rachel Bunker of Ellsworth, International Business & Logistics;

Justin Burgess of Orland, Marine Engineering Technology;

Lilah Chaar of Ellsworth, International Business & Logistics;

Meagan Doucette of Orland, Marine Transportation Operations;

Jillian Dow of Ellsworth, Marine Biology Small Vessel Operations;

Ellie Gellerson of Blue Hill, Marine Science;

Paul Gualtieri of Castine, International Business & Logistics;

Keith Jordan of Waltham, Power Engineering Technology;

Nickolaus Lewis of Castine, Marine Transportation Operations;

Jessica Lindsay of Mariaville, Marine Biology Small Vessel Operations;

Elisabeth MacArthur of Castine, International Business & Logistics;

Riley MacLeod of Bucksport, International Business & Logistics;

Samantha Mason of Lamoine, International Business & Logistics;

Nolan Murphy of Seal Cove, Vessel Operations and Technology;

Rebecca Rankin of Castine, Vessel Operations and Technology;

Ashlyn Royal of Orland, Marine Biology Small Vessel Operations;

MacKenzie Tapley of Blue Hill, Marine Biology;

Adam Witham of Penobscot, Marine Systems Engineering; and

Jennifer Zdrojowy of Bucksport, Marine Biology Small Vessel Operations.

Kennebec County

Morgan Boudreau of Benton, Power Engineering Technology;

Harrison Clark of Augusta, Marine Systems Engineering;

Abigail Cooper of Vassalboro, International Business & Logistics;

Jacob Houghton of South China, Marine Engineering Operations;

Caitlin Kane of Winslow, International Business & Logistics;

Nikia Levesque of Vassalboro, International Business & Logistics;

Tyler Martin of Winslow, International Business & Logistics;

Merlin Murphy of South China, Marine Systems Engineering;

Cory O’Connell of Winslow, Marine Transportation Operations;

Logan Peacock of West Gardiner, Marine Engineering Technology;

Kaleb Watkins of Rome, International Business & Logistics; and

Lauren Wood of Vassalboro, International Business & Logistics.

Knox County

Hannah Chase of Warren, Marine Transportation Operations;

Greyson Clark of Washington, International Business & Logistics;

Trevor Crute of Thomaston, Marine Transportation Operations;

Thomas McClellan of Camden, Marine Science Small Vessel Operations;

Zackary Robinson of Cushing, Power Engineering Technology;

Hannah Scott of Tenants Harbor, Marine Engineering Technology;

Cole Stevens of Owls Head, International Business & Logistics;

Paul Woodworth of Rockport, Marine Transportation Operations; and

Nicholas York of Warren, Marine Engineering Technology.

Lincoln County

Gabrielle Depatsy of Waldoboro, International Business & Logistics;

Nicholas DePatsy of Waldoboro, International Business & Logistics;

Alecia Faulkingham of Wiscasset, Marine Biology Small Vessel Operations;

Nathaniel Graves of Edgecomb, Marine Transportation Operations;

Emma Hooper of Waldoboro, Marine Biology;

Corinne Poitras of East Boothbay, International Business & Logistics;

Tyeler Stewart of Waldoboro, International Business & Logistics;

Bradford Tibbetts of Boothbay Harbor, Marine Transportation Operations;

Avae Traina of Edgecomb, International Business & Logistics; and

Alexander Webber of Westport Island, Small Vessel Operations (two year).

Somerset County

Maxwell Cobb of Fairfield, Marine Systems Engineering;

Noah Contreras of Harmony, International Business & Logistics;

Braydn Fitzmaurice of Skowhegan, Marine Engineering Technology;

Andrew Haining of Palmyra, International Business & Logistics;

Jillian Holden of Madison, Marine Biology; and

Noah Shibley of Madison, Marine Engineering Technology.

Waldo County

Nathaniel Cust of Winterport, Marine Engineering Operations;

John Davis of Belfast, International Business & Logistics;

Holden Dudley of Winterport, Marine Biology;

David Estes of Searsport, Marine Transportation Operations;

Donald Hustus of Brooks, Power Engineering Operations;

Melinda Ogden of Winterport, International Business & Logistics;

Matthew Palmer of Winterport, International Business & Logistics;

Mackenzie Philbrick of Searsport, International Business & Logistics; and

Kaitlyn Shute of Searsport, International Business & Logistics.

Students named to the dean’s list earn a grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale.

To view the complete Maine Maritime Academy dean’s list, go to mainemaritime.edu/academics/academic-leadership-and-faculty/office-of-the-provost/deans-list.

