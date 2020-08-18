CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy recently named students to its 2019-20 second semester dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement.
The following students from central Maine counties were named to the Maine Maritime Academy Dean’s List:
Franklin County
Cordell Ellis of New Vineyard, Power Engineering Operations;
Chase Heikkinen of Chesterville, Marine Engineering Technology; and
Liam Welch of Temple, Marine Engineering Technology.
Hancock County
Jeffrey Allen of Blue Hill, Marine Transportation Operations;
Spencer Baron of Mariaville, Marine Engineering Technology;
Rachel Bunker of Ellsworth, International Business & Logistics;
Justin Burgess of Orland, Marine Engineering Technology;
Lilah Chaar of Ellsworth, International Business & Logistics;
Meagan Doucette of Orland, Marine Transportation Operations;
Jillian Dow of Ellsworth, Marine Biology Small Vessel Operations;
Ellie Gellerson of Blue Hill, Marine Science;
Paul Gualtieri of Castine, International Business & Logistics;
Keith Jordan of Waltham, Power Engineering Technology;
Nickolaus Lewis of Castine, Marine Transportation Operations;
Jessica Lindsay of Mariaville, Marine Biology Small Vessel Operations;
Elisabeth MacArthur of Castine, International Business & Logistics;
Riley MacLeod of Bucksport, International Business & Logistics;
Samantha Mason of Lamoine, International Business & Logistics;
Nolan Murphy of Seal Cove, Vessel Operations and Technology;
Rebecca Rankin of Castine, Vessel Operations and Technology;
Ashlyn Royal of Orland, Marine Biology Small Vessel Operations;
MacKenzie Tapley of Blue Hill, Marine Biology;
Adam Witham of Penobscot, Marine Systems Engineering; and
Jennifer Zdrojowy of Bucksport, Marine Biology Small Vessel Operations.
Kennebec County
Morgan Boudreau of Benton, Power Engineering Technology;
Harrison Clark of Augusta, Marine Systems Engineering;
Abigail Cooper of Vassalboro, International Business & Logistics;
Jacob Houghton of South China, Marine Engineering Operations;
Caitlin Kane of Winslow, International Business & Logistics;
Nikia Levesque of Vassalboro, International Business & Logistics;
Tyler Martin of Winslow, International Business & Logistics;
Merlin Murphy of South China, Marine Systems Engineering;
Cory O’Connell of Winslow, Marine Transportation Operations;
Logan Peacock of West Gardiner, Marine Engineering Technology;
Kaleb Watkins of Rome, International Business & Logistics; and
Lauren Wood of Vassalboro, International Business & Logistics.
Knox County
Hannah Chase of Warren, Marine Transportation Operations;
Greyson Clark of Washington, International Business & Logistics;
Trevor Crute of Thomaston, Marine Transportation Operations;
Thomas McClellan of Camden, Marine Science Small Vessel Operations;
Zackary Robinson of Cushing, Power Engineering Technology;
Hannah Scott of Tenants Harbor, Marine Engineering Technology;
Cole Stevens of Owls Head, International Business & Logistics;
Paul Woodworth of Rockport, Marine Transportation Operations; and
Nicholas York of Warren, Marine Engineering Technology.
Lincoln County
Gabrielle Depatsy of Waldoboro, International Business & Logistics;
Nicholas DePatsy of Waldoboro, International Business & Logistics;
Alecia Faulkingham of Wiscasset, Marine Biology Small Vessel Operations;
Nathaniel Graves of Edgecomb, Marine Transportation Operations;
Emma Hooper of Waldoboro, Marine Biology;
Corinne Poitras of East Boothbay, International Business & Logistics;
Tyeler Stewart of Waldoboro, International Business & Logistics;
Bradford Tibbetts of Boothbay Harbor, Marine Transportation Operations;
Avae Traina of Edgecomb, International Business & Logistics; and
Alexander Webber of Westport Island, Small Vessel Operations (two year).
Somerset County
Maxwell Cobb of Fairfield, Marine Systems Engineering;
Noah Contreras of Harmony, International Business & Logistics;
Braydn Fitzmaurice of Skowhegan, Marine Engineering Technology;
Andrew Haining of Palmyra, International Business & Logistics;
Jillian Holden of Madison, Marine Biology; and
Noah Shibley of Madison, Marine Engineering Technology.
Waldo County
Nathaniel Cust of Winterport, Marine Engineering Operations;
John Davis of Belfast, International Business & Logistics;
Holden Dudley of Winterport, Marine Biology;
David Estes of Searsport, Marine Transportation Operations;
Donald Hustus of Brooks, Power Engineering Operations;
Melinda Ogden of Winterport, International Business & Logistics;
Matthew Palmer of Winterport, International Business & Logistics;
Mackenzie Philbrick of Searsport, International Business & Logistics; and
Kaitlyn Shute of Searsport, International Business & Logistics.
Students named to the dean’s list earn a grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale.
To view the complete Maine Maritime Academy dean’s list, go to mainemaritime.edu/academics/academic-leadership-and-faculty/office-of-the-provost/deans-list.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Maine Maritime Academy announces 2020 spring dean’s list
-
Community
Maine Maritime Academy announces 2020 graduates
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Ida M. Brochu
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Madeline (Murray) Corson
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Kathleen Diane Viger