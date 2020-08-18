The Dominican Province of St. Joseph is sending the Rev. André-Joseph LaCasse, O.P., back home to Maine.

LaCasse was appointed parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Parish, which consists of Notre Dame church in Waterville, St. John the Baptist in Winslow and St. Helena church in Belgrade. He begins his duties Sept. 1.

LaCasse is a Lewiston native and a member of the Dominican Order. LaCasse obtained a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Maine in Orono.

Following his ordination in 1992, LaCasse has served in Ohio where he was a parochial vicar in the large metropolitan cities of Youngstown, Columbus and Cincinnati.

As vicar, LaCasse will serve with the Rev. Daniel Baillargeon, the pastor for Corpus Christi Parish.

