WATERVILLE — Councilors moved forward on the process of choosing a selection committee Tuesday night to help in the search for a replacement for Waterville City Manager Michael Roy, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Roy proposed city employees Police Chief Joseph Masse, Human Resources Officer Bobbie-Jo Green, City Clerk Patti DuBois and Executive Assistant Sarah Bowen to be a part of the committee. The council passed Roy’s proposal 4-1. Councilor Rick Foss voted against the measure, and council chairperson Erik Thomas did not vote because he had a conflict of interest.

Tuesday’s meeting was in the Mid-Day Cafe at Mid-Maine Technical Center at Waterville High School.

A successful motion added Flavia Oliveira, D-Ward 2 and made Bowen a non-voting part for the selection committee.

Ultimately, the city council picks the next city manager.

“While the council will make the final decision, the people who will be here long term … I think it’s a valuable list and I am recommending to keep it,” Mayor Nick Isgro said.

Two or three members of the public will also join the panel.

The city also hired Maine Municipal Association (MMA) to help with the search of the 70-person applicant pool. MMA will cut the list, which will go to the proposed search committee, who will cull it further for the council.

Isgro and Councilors Mike Morris, D-Ward 1, and Claude Francke, D-Ward 6, have also seen city manager applications.

Many motions were proposed throughout discussion, ranging from asking for a special council meeting to who exactly will make up the selection committee. The council will choose members of the selection committee at the next meeting, which is Sept. 1.

Erica Pelotte and Jennifer Bergeron of the Lion’s Den Tavern addressed the City Council seeking approval to move forward with a request to extend outdoor dining beyond Nov. 1.

Both the state and city are involved in the process if anything were to change, but Bergeron and Pelotte are getting the ball rolling. There will be a vote next meeting, to extend outdoor dining across the city.

“We want to go to the state saying our city council has been extremely supportive,” Bergeron told the council.

Mayor Nick Isgro was behind it.

“I’m supportive of any creative idea like this,” Isgro said. “It’s a mutually beneficial thing.”

Councilor Sydney Mayhew, R-Ward 4, described the Lion’s Den current outdoor dining process as “an oasis in a desert.”

City solicitor William Lee spoke about an Emergency Powers Ordinance, which would allow the city manager to declare an emergency after consultation with the council chairperson. The declaration cannot last more than five days unless the council extends it. There is also room for the council to meet 24 hours after the declaration of the emergency in order to modify the ordinance.

“I hope it’s something that will never be used,” Lee told the council.

Councilor Rick Foss, R-Ward 5, proposed the city manager be required to consult with both the council chairperson and the mayor in order to enact the ordinance. A motion to postpone for next meeting passed 5-1, so a revised ordinance will be revisited Sept. 1.

Councilors voted unanimously in favor of a plan for a collaboration between Waterville fire and Delta Ambulance, a nonprofit ambulance service. A final vote, which is required, will come in September.

Related Waterville council eyes proposed ambulance agreement with Delta

The plan is designed increase revenue, improve service and response times. The proposal calls to hire three full-time firefighters as well as one per diem firefighter.

Councilors voted to declare a vacancy in Ward 3, which was previously held by democrat Meg Smith, who recently resigned. One candidate has taken out a petition for the seat which will be elected in November.

The council also:

• Established The Elm at 21 College Ave. as the polling place for the Nov. 3 election.

• Accepted a $332,128 Federal Aviation Administration grant for completing a paving project at Robert LaFleur Municipal Airport.

• Waived the vehicle bidding process to in authorizing the Police Department to purchase a 2020 Plymouth Voyager from Central Maine Motors Auto Group for $28,300.

• Approved the purchase of a boiler for the Waterville Fire Department.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: