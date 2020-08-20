SKOWHEGAN — As guidelines and recommendations continue to change, Maine School Administrative District 54 officials say that the district will utilize a soft start to begin the school year.

At Thursday evening’s board of directors meeting, Superintendent Jon Moody and Assistant Superintendent Mark Hatch provided updates on the upcoming school year. Though plans are subject to change per the Maine CDC guidelines, Moody says that for now, the soft start will run for the first three weeks of school, Sept. 1 through Sept. 18.

Green plans will be fully operational beginning Sept. 21.

The soft start plan outlines that students in grades seven through 12 will switch off which days they spend in the classroom and remotely. Students with last names A-J will attend in-person classes Tuesday and Thursday and K-Z Wednesday and Friday.

Under the green plan, students prekindergarten through grade six will be in-person every day. All students will have 1:1 technology with the ability to take their devices home.

The plans include adjustments to classroom structure- and operation, hallway and building traffic flow, itinerant programming and increased education around hygiene.

Classroom spaces will allow students to keep 3 feet to social distance. Adults and staff in the building must maintain 6 feet from others while in school to the greatest extent possible. Face masks and shields must be worn at all times. Frequent mask breaks will occur during the day. Hatch said that this can be done in classrooms that have space for students to spread out more than 6 feet, going outside, or stepping into an empty hallway.

The schedule at Somerset Career and Technical Center has been modified to a morning and afternoon schedule, allowing for students within the district to attend the tech center with other students.

All students and faculty will be required to wear a mask at all times except when eating, drinking or taking a break. Previously, shields were also an option, but per new guidance from the CDC, shields will only be permitted for those with medical or behavioral exemptions.

Plexiglass barriers will also be installed at each teachers desk and hand sanitizer stations will be installed districtwide. Touchless water fountains are also being installed. The public will not be allowed in building with a few exceptions.

Bus routes and transportation vehicles have also been modified to allow for distancing and increased hygiene practices.

Students who are not comfortable returning to facilities also have the option to work remotely; guidance will be provided on distance learning expectations.

MSAD 54 serves the towns of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield and Skowhegan.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: