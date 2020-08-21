UPDATE: At 6:30 p.m. police were on Farwell Street Connector, about a mile from the shooting scene, after finding the suspect’s vehicle. Police snipers were in position on the ground, others were out with tracking dogs. The area was completely cordoned off.

Minutes later, the State Police released this statement:

“Maine State Police and Lewiston Police are investigating a shooting that took place earlier this afternoon on Scribner Boulevard in Lewiston. As part of this investigation police would like to speak with Jaquile Coleman of Lewiston. Coleman is 26 years old and described as 5’6” 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a 2013 silver Chevy Cruz with a temporary registration plate on the rear and a Harpswell Motors plate on the front. If you have any information about Coleman’s location please call State Police Augusta dispatch or Lewiston police.”

LEWISTON — A woman was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Scribner Boulevard in what witnesses described as a dispute over a baby.

Neighbors reported hearing three to five shots ring out in front of a home at 175 Scribner Boulevard at about 4 p.m. The gunshots were followed by the high scream of a woman, witnesses said.

When police and rescue crews arrived moments later, a woman was found laying on the ground near the driveway, bleeding from two gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said the gunman had fled in a car shortly after the shots rang out. Police were searching for him later Friday.

The victim, a woman who appeared to be in her 30s, was unresponsive as medics tried to revive her at the scene. A witness said she had been holding a baby and arguing with a man just before the shooting began.

Neighbors said later that the baby had been handed off to a friend or relative of the slain woman shortly before the shooting. The child was unharmed, they said.

The identities of the victim and suspect were not immediately available.

Several people were at the house when the shooting occurred, witnesses said. Police were questioning those people and also searching inside the home just after 4 p.m.

Others who live in the area said they had young children playing outside when they first heard the shots. The children were hustled inside and none were reported hurt.

Kathy Butterfield, who lives near the shooting scene, said she heard three or four loud reports just before 4 p.m.

“I thought somebody was hammering,” she said. “Then a woman was screaming, ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God,’ so I knew something bad had happened.”

Butterfield was one of several people who called 911 to report the shooting.

One neighbor said a family lives inside the home where the shooting occurred. They are friendly people, he said, although there have been domestic disputes at the home in the past, with police called a couple of times.

The family hadn’t been living there very long, neighbors said. The home had been occupied by several different families in recent years.

Police in Lewiston and surrounding towns were continuing to search for the gunman by 4:15 p.m. Investigators were searching for a silver or gray Chevrolet sedan with temporary plates in connection with the shooting.

Maine State Police were being called in to assist with the investigation, as is protocol in all Maine homicides.

The shooting scene remained cordoned off by yellow crime scene tape hours later. Police were gathering evidence from the yard and from inside the house.

Neighbors crowded on front lawns and street corners at about supper time, discussing amongst themselves what had gone down in their usually quiet neighborhood.

“It’s unfortunate,” said Joe Valiente, who lives just up the street from the shooting scene.

Valiente said his 12-year-old daughter was at home when the shots rang out. She heard four or five pops and moments later, police and rescue crews were swarming the scene.

Valiente, like other people who live in the area, said he was thankful that no children or others were hurt by stray gunfire.

“There are a lot of kids out here, especially this time of year,” he said. “There are a lot of people out walking their dogs and that kind of thing.”

Like his neighbors, Valiente said that other than the occasional car wreck in winter time, the area is typically peaceful. He said he didn’t know much about the family who live in the house where the shooting occurred.

“It’s just sad,” Valiente said. “All of it.”

This story will be updated.

