The U.S. lobster industry just got a much-needed trade victory, but not the one anyone was expecting.

The European Union has dropped its tariffs on U.S. lobster imports, which had ranged from 8 percent on live lobster purchases up to 20 percent on frozen and value-added products. This puts American lobstermen and dealers on equal footing with their Canadian rivals, and will help take the sting out of China’s failure to live up to its mini-trade deal promises.

In 2017, before the EU struck a deal with Canada that eliminated tariffs on that country’s lobster, the U.S. exported more than $111 million worth of the prized crustacean to Europe, which accounted for as much as 20 percent of annual U.S. lobster exports. The head of the Maine Lobster Dealers Association, Annie Tselikis, called the lifting of EU tariffs a significant and much-needed trade win.

The tariff reduction was announced Friday by U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer and European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan as part of a deal to increase market access between the two trading partners for a least the next five years, with the intent to make them permanent. They are the first negotiated tariff reductions in more than two decades.

In return, the U.S. will halve tariffs on certain EU imports, including crystal glassware, propellant powders and cigarette lighters.

“As part of improving EU-US relations, this mutually beneficial agreement will bring positive results to the economies of both the United States and the European Union,” said Lighthizer and Hogan in a joint statement Friday. “We intend for this package of tariff reductions to mark just the beginning of a process that will lead to additional agreements that create more free, fair and reciprocal transatlantic trade.”

