The Gardiner Public Library once again welcomes patrons inside from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 152 Water St., according to a news release from Gardiner Main Street.

People can now enter the building at the rear entrance for the adult library area. For full guidelines, see its website or call 207-582-3312.

Public computers, printing and restrooms are not available at this time. Masks are absolutely mandatory. Those who cannot wear a mask, staff will help you at the pick-up window.

The Children’s Room will be open, by appointment only, beginning the week of Aug. 31. Each appointment will be for one family at a time, with a maximum of seven people per family. The Community Archives Room opened by appointment only beginning Aug. 10.

For more information, call 207-582-6890.

