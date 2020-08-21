WATERVILLE – Samuel Brelsford, 77, went to be with the Lord Aug. 17, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Tony was born Jan. 15, 1943 in Providence, R.I. to Raymond and Rose Brelsford.

He enlisted in the United States Army March 19, 1962, where he served in the Vietnam and Korean wars and as a Military Policeman at Fort Riley, Kan.

After an Honorable Discharge, Tony followed his brother, Bill, to Maine where he worked at Bath Iron Works, then married the love of his life, Janice Dashiell, Oct. 15, 1983. They were married 36 years.

Tony was predeceased by his parents; brother, Bill; and oldest son, Ernest.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; daughter, Barbara Barrs and husband, Tim, and stepdaughter, Darlene Frost, of Waterville; son, John Brelsford and wife, Anna, of Erin, Tenn., son, Steven Brelsford and wife, Marsha, of Checotah, Okla., stepdaughter, Diana Larson and husband, Steve, of Suffield, Conn., stepson, Eric Dashiell and wife, Wanda, of Hampden; sister, Joan Andrews, of Pittsfield, Mass.; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many friends and extended family.

Tony was a die-hard Red Sox fan, people person, jokester, nature and dog lover, and enjoyed his large collection of model cars, which he shared with many children through the years. He had several security jobs and worked his last job at Circle K, Fairfield, where he enjoyed sharing a lifetime of stories with drivers and coworkers.

Thank you to the Veterans Administration Hospital, Oak Grove Nursing Center and Maine General Hospice! Your attentive care and concern were very much appreciated by the family.

Committal Prayers and Interment will be held privately at the Veterans Cemetery Memorial Wall, Augusta, Aug. 25.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the

Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers,

93 Silver Street,

Waterville, Maine,

where Tony donated many of his model cars.

