Aug. 21, 1942: Walt Disney releases the animated film “Bambi,” which benefited from various Maine influences.

Disney sent one of his employees, Damariscotta native Maurice “Jake” Day, a prolific artist, sculptor, photographer and naturalist, back to Maine to paint and photograph the area around Mount Katahdin in various seasons during the production of “Bambi.” As a result, many of the scenes in the movie are inspired by the Baxter State Park area.

To aid the film’s development further, the Maine Development Commission sent two orphaned fawns, Bambi and Faline, to Hollywood by train for animators to study.

Also, composer Frank Churchill (1901-1942), a Rumford native, receives two Oscar nominations in connection with the film, including one for the tune “Love is a Song.”

Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]

 

This Day in Maine History

  This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
