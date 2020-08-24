HALLOWELL — Page Street residents Brett and Jane Shain began worrying about their neighborhood’s 20-or-so Black Lives Matter signs when a black pickup truck flying a flag supporting President Donald Trump was seen driving slowly around their neighborhood.

“Right now, this country is in a bit of a mess,” Jane Shain said. “It’s erupting and I feel like some of these people … their racism has been empowered.”

She said the driver’s behavior led to her and her neighbors bringing signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement inside on July 4.

A number of the neighborhood’s Black Lives Matter signs were missing Monday morning.

“It’s just very wrong,” Jane Shain said. “I don’t love Donald Trump by any means, but I wouldn’t take a Trump sign.”

Hallowell Police Chief Scott MacMaster said “eight to 10” signs were reported stolen in the area of Page and Pleasant streets. He said the thefts reportedly took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday; a silhouette of a person was captured around that time by a security system at one of the homes, but didn’t show enough to determine who it was.

MacMaster estimated that 15 total signs may have been stolen.

There are no concrete leads, he said, and police were hoping that a home security system caught the culprit or their vehicle. MacMaster said officers Eric Nason and Ron Grotton were patrolling the city after a shift change at 2 a.m., but the first stolen sign call came in at 7:30 a.m.

“There were people available to take calls,” he said of the staffing at the time of the thefts.

The signs, which were designed by Hallowell artist Chris Cart, feature a drawing of George Floyd and the text “Black Lives Matter.” Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died while in police custody May 25 when Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on the back of Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes

Floyd’s death sparked a resurgence in the Black Lives Matter movement, which has led to large protests in Maine and across the country. Those protest, which fight to end to systemic racism, continue in larger American cities.

MacMaster, the former police chief in Richmond, said he often sees political signs stolen, but called the theft of the George Floyd signs “an oddity.” These particular signs, however, are not classified as political ones.

“You typically don’t see that type of sign stealing when it’s something for the cause,” he said.

Each theft would be classed as a misdemeanor, MacMaster said, as the sign has a value of about $20. But if the cumulative value of signs stolen reached $1,000, he said, it could be considered a felony.

MacMaster said he initially thought a greater number of signs would be reported stolen, but some on Central Street and Second Street were untouched Monday.

He called the thefts “frustrating” and said it was a symptom of a polar political climate.

“The energy and maliciousness behind taking somebody’s sign, it takes it from being a movement and a cause and it makes it political,” MacMaster said. “We all should be able to respect each others opinions and agree to disagree, but you don’t bring crime into it.”

The Shains and their neighbors have already placed orders for new signs.

“You can take my sign, but you can’t take what’s in my heart,” Brett Shain said.

“They’re cowards and they’re doing this in the cover of night,” Jane Shain said. “Why don’t you be a human being and if you have objectives like that (address) it the right way?”

This isn’t the first time Black Lives Matter signs have turned up missing or damaged in Maine.

In August, a Waldo woman reported that her Black Lives Matter sign was stolen and a replacement sign was spray-painted with a swastika. A group from Wayne penned a letter to the editor, also in August, to address those who stole their Black Lives Matter sign.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: