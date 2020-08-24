AUGUSTA — Bridging the Gap will hold its annual E-waste Collection fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in the North Wing parking lot of the Augusta Civic Center at 76 Community Drive. This is its largest fundraiser and all proceeds got to support the Warming Center. Everyone is asked to wear a mask.

This is a way to offload old electronics and support a local nonprofit.

Gather items, drive to the civic center, make a cash/check donation to support the Augusta Community Warming Center, let volunteers unload your vehicle and be on your way. The vendor, Electronics End, will responsibly process your items.

The Warming Center is run by Bridging the Gap and is a seasonal place for individuals to remain safe and warm during the coldest months of the year. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. five days a week. The coffee is always on and staff is available to help connect people to vital resources.

Items accepted: Cell phones, laptops, computer towers, computer printers, televisions (flat screen and old-tube style) and monitors (flat screen and old tube style).

The Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church program is a partner program of the United Way of Kennebec Valley.

For more information, call 207-248-1782, visit btgaugusta.org or find them on Facebook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: