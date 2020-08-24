Maine reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday but no additional deaths, and 28 more Mainers were listed as recovered.

The most recent outbreak has been reported in Sanford, where the fire department has confirmed three cases and is awaiting test results on other firefighters. The union representing firefighters urged the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to expedite test results.

The news comes on the heels of an outbreak at a wedding reception in Millinocket, where 53 people connected to the reception have fallen ill with COVID-19. The Big Moose Inn, where the reception was held Aug. 7, has been cited by the Maine CDC for having an indoor gathering above 50, which is currently prohibited by the state because large indoor crowds are more likely to contribute to the spread.

Overall, there have been 4,356 cases of COVID-19 in Maine and 131 deaths. There are 463 active cases of the disease.

Dr. Dora Anne Mills, vice president of community health for MaineHealth, the parent company of Maine Medical Center, said in a lengthy facebook post on Monday that much work still needs to be done.

“Unlike any other disaster, the science is clear that in a pandemic, it is deadly for people to gather together, with as few exceptions as possible, and only if mitigating strategies can be implemented, such as distancing, masking, keeping the gathering as small and as short as possible, and ventilating or holding the event outdoors,” Mills wrote. “How to build public support for these scientific strategies is a critical dilemma to solve, especially in societies that easily dismiss science and do not have a strong value of sacrificing for the common good.”

But Mills said she was encouraged by the lack of summer camp outbreaks in Maine.

“There were numerous news stories about summer camp outbreaks in Georgia and other states,” Mills wrote. “The good news is that Maine’s overnight youth camps have recently adjourned after a successful summer. They hosted campers and staff from most states in the U.S. as well as a number of other countries. Maine’s guidance required camps to implement all of the known effective strategies. They used a great amount of creativity to implement them, and seemed to have done so very successfully. Although summer camps are not the same as schools, the experience here this summer gives me optimism that we can do the same for schools and other venues.”

Current hospitalizations remained low on Monday, with six people hospitalized and five in intensive care.

