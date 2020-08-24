GARDINER — Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle in Gardiner, police said.
Motorcycle operator Anthony Fournier, 22, of Sabattus, and his passenger, Kristin Doughty, 24, of Winthrop, were killed in the collision Sunday evening. The driver of the SUV was hospitalized with unknown injuries, police said.
It appears that the motorcycle veered into the lane of oncoming traffic. No charges are expected, the police chief said.
This story will be updated.
