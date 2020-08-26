SCHOOL BUS ROUTES

2020-21

Belgrade/Rome (Regular Routes)

Please note: The roads listed for each driver are the main roads that the buses travel. If a student lives on a side road (private or public), the bus will stop where that road intersects with the main road.

Cory Alexander – Bus 149

B149-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:45 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on North Pond Road, Oak Ridge Road, Rome Road, Wooster Hill Road, Ladd Road, Mercer Road, and Drury Lane. Stops at Sweet Dreams to

transfer grades 6–12 to Bus 162.

B149-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:20 a.m. Picks up K-5 students on the Smithfield Road from McGrath Pond Road intersection to the intersection of the Oakland Road. Stops at Belgrade Central School.

Tammy Lyons – Bus 145

B145-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:50 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Augusta Road, Main Street, School Street, Sahagian Road, West Road, Manchester Road and Depot Road. Stops at Belgrade Central

School. Grades 6-12 transfer to Bus 119

B145-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Picks up grades K-5 on Augusta Road, Oakland, Road, Taylor Woods Road, Loon Call Drive and Smithfield Road. Stops at Belgrade Central School.

Alan Sturtevant – Bus 168

B168-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:50 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Augusta Road, Watson Pond Road, and Castle Island Road. Stops at Belgrade Central School.

B 168-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:20 a.m. Picks up Bus 157 6-12 transfer students at Belgrade Central School and proceed to Oakland Schools.

Amy Irish – Bus 162

B162-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:45 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Point Road, Chandler Road and the Guptill Road. Stops at Belgrade Central School.

B162-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Pick up 6-12 students on Smithfield Road from the intersection of McGrath Pond Road to and Warren Hill Road to the Smithfield/Belgrade town line. Stops at Sweet Dreams to pick up transfer students from Bus 149. Continues on Smithfield Road picking up K-12 students to the intersection of the East Pond Road and on to Oakland Schools.

Rick Strout – Bus 165

B 165-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:40 a.m. Pick up grades K-12 on the Village Road, Smithfield Road, McGrath Pond Road, Horse Point Road, and Stevens Road. Stops at Belgrade Central School.

B 165-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Pick up grades 6-12 on the Depot Road, Smithfield Road, and McGrath Pond Road. Proceed to the north end of the Town Farm Road picking up K-12 students including Summer Street.Proceeds to Oakland Schools.

Gene Rossignol – Bus 167

B167-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:45 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Manchester Road, Wings Mills Road, Location Road, Mill Stream Drive, and Dunn Road. Stops at Belgrade Central School.

B167-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Picks up grades 6-12 on Oakland Road to the intersection of the Smithfield Road and Oakland Road, proceeds to Taylor Woods Road picking up 6-12 students. Stops at Oakland Schools.

Mike Pooler – Bus 157

B157-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:40 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Augusta Road, Old Route 27, Mills Road, Belgrade Road, Pam Cor Drive, Summerhaven Road, Birch Circle, Knowles Road and Manchester Road. Stops at Belgrade Central School. Grades 6-12 transfer to Bus 108.

B157-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Picks up grades K-5 on Belgrade Road, Pond Road, Quaker Road, and Shepherd Road. Stops at James H. Bean School.

Curt Smith – Bus 119

B119-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:45 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Lakeshore Drive, West Road, East-West Lane, East West Drive, Minot Hill Road and Depot Road. Stops at Belgrade Central Schools.

B119-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Picks up grades 6-12 on Oakland Road from the intersection of the Smithfield Road and continues picking up K-12 students on the Belgrade Road from the Oakland/Belgrade town line to the intersection of Axtell Terrace. Stops at Oakland Schools.

Sidney (Regular Routes)

Please note: The roads listed for each driver are the main roads that the buses travel. If a student lives on a side road (private or public), the bus will stop where that road intersects with the main road.

Richard Jandreau – Bus 144

S144-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:45 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on West River Road, Dinsmore Road, and Middle Road to the school. Stops at James H. Bean School.

S144-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Picks up grades 6-12 transfers at James H. Bean School and continues to pick up K-12 students on the Middle Road from the Sidney/Oakland town line and down Libby Hill. Onto Oakland schools.

Dennis Tilton – Bus 166

S166-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:40 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Town Farm Road, Junction Road, West River Road, Lyons Road, Sunset Ridge, Field Road and Blue Ridge Drive East and West. Stops at James H. Bean School.

S166-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Proceeds to Oakland Schools via Middle Road.

Carmen Tillson – Bus 146

S146-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:40 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Reynolds Hill Road and proceeds south on the Middle Road picking up K-12 from the intersection of the Reynolds Hill Road and Middle Road to the intersection of the Dinsmore Road. Proceed to the West River Road from the intersection of the Dinsmore Road to the intersection and including the Drummond Road, Farm Brook Road, and Alfalfa Drive. Continue to the James H. Bean School via the Middle Road.

S146-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:30 a.m. Picks up grades 6-12 on Middle Road from the James Bean School to the intersection of the Drummond Road. Stops at Oakland Schools.

Dale Niles – Bus 163

S163-AA (Route #1) – Start Time: 6:50 a.m. Picks up grades 6-12 on Quaker Road and Quaker Extension, South End Pond Road. Pick up K-12 students on the south end of the Middle Road from the Augusta/Sidney town line to the intersection of the Reynolds Hill Road. Continue to the James H. Bean School via the Middle Road.

S163-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Starts at James H. Bean School. Pick up 6-12 students on the Middle Road from the intersection of the Drummond/Middle Road to the Oakland town line. Proceeds to Oakland Schools via the Middle Road. Stops at Oakland Schools.

Kim Jandreau – Bus 147

S147-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:50 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Shepherd Road, Philbrick Road, Howard Circle, Mount Vista Drive, Pond Road to the intersection of the Bartlett Road, Robinson Road, and Rolling Acres. Stops at James H. Bean School.

S147-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Picks up grades 6-12 transfers at James H. Bean School. Stops at Oakland Schools.

Ron Sirois – Bus 120

S120-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:50 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Pond Road south to the intersection and including the Bartlett Road, Tiffany Road and Goodhue Road from the intersection of the Tiffany Road to the intersection with the Middle Road. Stops at James H. Bean School.

S120-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:30 a.m. Picks up grades 6-12 on Goodhue Road, north on the Pond Road from the Goodhue Road. Picks up K-12 students from the Sidney/Oakland town line, Snow Pond Road and Libby Hill Road. Stops at Oakland Schools.

Tom Hilton – Bus 164

S164-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:50 a.m. Picks up K-5 students from the Oakland/Sidney town line including the Lewis Road, Carrie Way, Rebecca Drive, Kelly Circle, Richard Road, and Matthew Drive. Proceed to the Jame H. Bean school.

S164-BB (Route # 2) Start Time: 7:15 a.m. Pick up K-12 students on the Trafton Road, Cottle Road, and Mulberry Lane. Proceed to Oxen Lane, Heritage Drive, and Andrew Terrace picking up K-12 students. Proceed to Oakland Schools.

Oakland (Regular Routes)

Please note: The roads listed for each driver are the main roads that the buses travel. If a student lives on a side road (private or public), the bus will stop where that road intersects with the main road.

Don Niles – Bus 158

O158-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:50 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Kennedy Memorial Drive, Shores Road, N. Second Rangeway, Clairmont Avenue, Highland Drive, Forest Avenue, Birchwood Drive, Pine Acres Drive, and Old Waterville Road. Stops at Oakland Schools.

O158-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on High Street and Hill Street. Stops at Ralph M. Atwood School.

Tom Hilton – Bus 164

O164-AA (Route #1) – Start Time: 6:35 a.m. Picks up Route 27 Rome 6:35 a.m., Summerhaven Road Birch Drive 6:55 a.m., Bartlett Road Sidney 7:10 a.m., Mary Lane Oakland 7:50 a.m. Stops at Oakland

Schools.

Becky Poulin – Bus 148

O148-AA (Route #1) – Start Time: 6:50 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Marston Road, County Road, Gagnon Road, Fairfield Street, and Pleasant Street. Stops at Ralph M. Atwood School.

O148-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Washington Street and Rice Rips Road and Mayflower Heights Drive. Stops at Oakland Schools.

Linda Niles – Bus 103

O103-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:50 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Ten Lots Road, Oak Street, Hussey Hill Road, Mary Lane and Oak Street to the intersection of Oak Hill Drive. Stops at Ralph M. Atwood School.

O103-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Middle Road, Country Club Road, Webb Road, S. Alpine Street, Water Street, and Center Street. Stops at Oakland Schools.

Lee Bulmer – Bus 107

O107-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:45 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on High Street from the intersection of the Church onto the Smithfield Road, East Pond Road, and Wedgewood Road. Stops at Ralph M. Atwood School.

O107-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Church Street, Belgrade Road, Axtell Drive and Lakeview Drive. Stops at Oakland Schools.

Paul Leighton – Bus 104

O104-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:50 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on East Side Trail, Town Farm Road, North Gage Road, and South Gage Road. Stops at Ralph M. Atwood School.

O104-BB (Route # 2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Picks up grades K-12 on Oak Hill Drive, Allagash Drive, Deer Run, Sawtelle Road, Oak Street and Heath Street. Stops at Oakland Schools.

China (Regular Routes)

Please note: The roads listed for each driver are the main roads that the buses travel. If a student lives on a side road (private or public), the bus will stop where that road intersects with the main road.

Mike Inman – Bus 123

C123-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:45 a.m. Pick up K-12 Students on the China/Winslow town line, then onto the Albion Road, Waterville Road, Morrill Road, Parmenter Terrace, and Lakeview Drive. Stops at China Schools.

C123-BB (Route #2) – Start Time: 7:15 a.m. China Schools to Erskine Academy, transferring grades 9-12.

Betsy Farley Pratt– Bus 150

C150-AA (Route #1) – Start Time: 6:35 a.m. Pick up grades K-12 on Maple Ridge Road, Stanley Hill Road, Neck Road and Main Street. Stops at China Schools.

C150-BB (Route #2) – Start Time: 7:15 a.m. Pick up grades 9-12 transfers at China Middle School and proceed on Lakeview Drive picking up 6-12 students. Stops at Erskine Academy.

Tamara Sheaff – Bus 117

C117-AA (Route #1) – Start Time: 6:40 a.m. Pick up grades K-12 on Dirigo Road south of the Tobey Road, South Road, Deer Hill Road, Lane Road, Back Deer Hill Road, Wing Road and Winding Hill Road. Stops at Erskine Academy and China Schools.

Dawn Haskell – Bus 159

C159-AA (Route #1) – Start Time: 6:45 a.m. Pick up grades 9-12 on Route 3, Route 105, Weeks Mills Road, South Road, Dirigo Road and Alder Park Road. Other stops to meet the bus: M.A. Haskell Fuel 6:20 a.m., 32 General Store 6:27 a.m., Freeman Road parking lot 6:40 a.m., Causeway Church parking lot 7:00 a.m. Stops at Messalonskee High School.

Annette Bickford – Bus 151

C151-AA (Route #1) – Start Time: 7:00 a.m. Pick up grades K-12 on Windsor Road, Tyler Road, Shuman Road, Weeks Mills Road. Stops at China Schools.

Marty Britten – Bus 160

C160- AA (Route #1) – Start Time: 6:45a.m. Pick up grades K-12 on the Tobey Road, and north from the Tobey/Dirigo Road intersection on the Dirigo Road, Route 3, Branch Mills Road, Parmenter Hill Road, Hanson Road, Mann Road, and Cross Road. Stops at China Schools.

C160-BB (Route #2) – Start Time: 7:25 a.m. Start Point: China Schools. Transfer grades 9-12 to Erskine Academy.

Janice Cook – Bus 114

C114-AA (Route #1) – Start Time: 6:40 a.m. Pick up grades K-12 on Vassalboro Road, Route 3 from the China/Vassalboro town line to the Route 3/Lakeview, Rockwood Drive and Village Street. Transport 9-12 students to Erskine Academy. Continue on Lakeview Drive picking up K-8 students to the China Schools.

Hartley “Buzz” Fernald – Bus 118

C118-AA (Route #1) – Start Time: 6:40 a.m. Pick up grades K-12 on Pleasant View Ridge Road, Danforth Road, Dutton Road, McCaslin Road, Bog Brook Road, and Hanson Road. Stops at China Schools and then onto Erskine Academy.

Diana Dube – Bus 161

C161-AA (Route # 1) – Start Time: 6:40 a.m. Pick up grades K-12 on Legion Memorial Drive. Continue to South Route 32 (Windsor Road) picking K-12 students including the Arnold Road and Bradford Lane.

Continue back to Route 3 and head east picking students up from the intersection of Route 32 and Route 3 to the intersection of Route 3 and Alder Park Road. Pick up K-12 students on Alder Park Road and then onto China schools.

