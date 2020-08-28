SABATTUS — A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon when his bike collided with a car at Crowley Road and Grove Street at about 5:30 p.m.

The biker ended up in the roadway, reportedly bleeding heavily from a leg injury and other injuries. Several passersby stopped to render aid while police and rescue crews were on the way.

The motorcyclist, a Sabattus man, died at the scene, police said. The woman and child in the car he struck were taken to a Lewiston hospital to be examined for injuries not considered life threatening.

Police said early indications are that the woman driving the car had stopped to make a turn at the intersection. The motorcyclist veered into the oncoming lane and struck the car, police said.

Sabattus police Chief Sheila Wetherbee said speed may have been a factor, although the crash was still being reconstructed as part of the investigation.

A witness said it appeared the motorcyclist had not been wearing a helmet. Others confirmed that they had spotted the motorcyclist traveling on Crowley Road at a high rate of speed moments before the wreck.

A section of Crowley Road was closed as emergency crews treated the injured and police began their investigation.

The identities of the victims were not immediately available.

