AUGUSTA — A floating dock was installed to new bases on the banks of the Kennebec River on Friday, as workers shored up the East Side Boat Landing spot after destructive ice damage more than two years ago.
Workers from the city and EZ Dock of Maine installed the floating dock. The city’s EZ Dock system, with slips for boats and personal water crafts, was first installed in 2016 and was used for two seasons.
But in the spring of 2018, ice floes toppled the then-taller concrete bases along the shore, washing away the base support.
Earlier this summer, a new lower profile support system, with 6-foot deep underground bases, was installed. It was designed by Coffin Engineering.
