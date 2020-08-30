Franklin Savings Bank has appointed Amy Hebert to the role of commercial credit risk officer, according to a news release. Throughout her career, Hebert has gained an extensive amount of exposure in virtually all aspects of the commercial banking world, including compliance, lending and credit analysis.

“The combination of Amy’s varied experience and thoughtful, professional approach align well with the culture at Franklin Savings Bank, and we believe she’ll be a strong addition to our team and play an important role in our future growth,” said Senior Vice President, Director of Commercial Lending Derek Hayes in the release. “She takes pride in the commercial needs of the communities we serve, just as we all do.”

Hebert earned a master’s degree in business ethics and compliance from New England College of Business as well as a Bachelor of Science in business administration and management from the University of Southern Maine. She has spent that last 17 years working for another Maine-based financial institution. Hebert lives in southern Maine with her three children.

Woodlands Senior Living makes 2020 ‘Largest Provider Report’

WATERVILLE — Woodlands Senior Living, a Maine-based, family-owned senior care organization, was recently ranked among the country’s largest senior living providers by Argentum, the leading national association dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities.

The organization ranked 130th on Argentum’s 2020 Largest Provider Report of nationwide senior living providers. This annual report from Argentum ranks senior living providers by size in number of units, employees and diversity of care options.

Woodlands Senior Living operates 15 communities in nine locations throughout the state: Waterville, Brewer, Madison, Cape Elizabeth, Farmington, Hallowell, Lewiston, Rockland, and a newly opened community in Madison.

“For the past 40 years our organization has strived to make sure all Maine families have access to high-quality assisted living and memory care options,” said Woodlands Senior Living Chief Operating Officer Matthew Walters in a news release. “Woodlands Senior Living’s focus has always been to provide care to Maine families where care is needed most, which has guided our growth and led to our success.”

Northern Light Inland Hospital welcome Dr. Gasper

UNITY — Northern Light Inland Hospital recently welcomed Jonathon Gasper, MD.

Dr. Gasper joins Charles Kriegel, DO; Thomas Black, FNP; Erika Pierce, PA-C and the health care team at Northern Light Primary Care at 80 Main St. in Unity. He has been a physician for 22 years and is board-certified in family medicine. Most recently, he practiced in Farmington.

“I’m excited to join the Northern Light Primary Care team and work with Unity area patients to improve their health,” said Dr. Gasper in a news release from the hospital. “I see my primary role as an advisor, to encourage people to play a more active role in their own care.”

Northern Light Inland Hospital recognized on ‘Best Maternity Care Hospitals’ list

Northern Light Inland Hospital has been named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals list is part of Newsweek’s Best Health Care series, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group. Inland Hospital is one of only five in Maine and fewer than 250 hospitals nationwide to receive the accolade.

“We are very proud to be named to such an impressive list,” said Terri Vieira, president of Inland Hospital, according to a news release from the hospital. “Inland’s Birthing Center is known for its excellent, safe care and for its skilled and caring providers and staff. We are a health care family that loves to take care of other families.”

Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, primary C-section rates, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

“We take the safety of our moms and babies very seriously,” noted William Bradfield, MD, chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Inland Hospital. “We are very excited about this award because it recognizes that safety is our top priority. We hope it gives expecting families confidence in us to see that we are doing everything possible to keep them safe and healthy.”

Courtney Cook, RN, birthing director, explains that, “We also provide valuable services to make sure moms and babies are healthy beyond the birth experience, such as our In Touch program that connects moms to a nurse 24/7 so they can ask questions or raise concerns after they get home. In addition, our lactation program, breastfeeding support group and our postpartum support group (called Tree of Hope) all help keep moms healthy and empowered as their bodies change after their labor of love.”

“Best Maternity Care Hospitals showcases an elite group of hospitals from across the country,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. “These facilities stand out for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities with Newsweek’s readership.”

