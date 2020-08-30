AUBURN — The Sarah Frye Home of Auburn has received the Maine Health Care Association Workers’ Compensation Fund “Excellence in Safety” Award.

The assisted living facility has accomplished 2,015 days with no compensable lost time claims and only 4% of their employees were injured on the job during this past year. The Excellence in Safety Award recognizes these achievements and the staff’s commitment to safety practices.

The Sarah Frye Home of Auburn is a 36-bed assisted living home established in 1903.

