South Bristol painter Sally Loughridge returns to Archipelago at 386 Main St., in Rockland, with new sea and landscapes through Saturday, Sept. 19. For more than 18 years, she has exhibited her artwork at the Island Institute’s store, home to unique original art, craft, and design representing the best of Maine’s islands and coast. This year, the 200th birthday of Maine, also marks the 20th anniversary of this Rockland landmark, according to a news release from Loughridge.

Loughridge’s artwork is inspired by, and her emotions stirred by, Maine’s natural elements and cycles of light, warmth, and tide. By simplifying light and shape patterns, she strives to show her emotional resonance with, and respect for, nature’s essential beauty, rhythm, and mystery. During this COVID-19 pandemic when so many social interactions and activities need to be restricted, the artist said that “painting has been even more central to helping me stay balanced and hopeful,” in the release.

Loughridge has exhibited her oil and soft pastel work extensively throughout the MidCoast in galleries and juried or invitational shows for many years. In 2020, many art shows have been curtailed because of the virus, but Loughridge continues to paint almost daily. For more information about her artwork or Archipelago, call 207-596-0701. To learn more about the artist, visit sallyloughridge.com.

