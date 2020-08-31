The Early Evening Show, Mike Miclon’s spoof of a Late-Night talk-Show, will be live over the internet for an evening of comedy, music, and improvisations at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, from the stage of Johnson Hall, 280 Water St. in Gardiner..

Each show will feature physical comedian, Jason Tardy, mad jugglers, Shane & Collin Miclon and your host, funny man, Mike Miclon live on stage, along with dynamic folk-duo, Oren Robinson & April Reed-Cox (AKA The Early Evening Show Orchestra), Fritz Grobe of Diet Coke and Mentos fame and other guests from around the world via satellite.

Audience members will be able to watch the show from the comfort and safety of their own homes but will still be able to interact with the show through the Livestream chat, Facebook and text throughout the evening.

The Early Evening Show, created in Buckfield Maine’s Oddfellow Theater in 1998, is the longest-running live variety show in Maine and for the first time in its history will actually be on the air. The show comes complete with a band, guest interviews, improv commercials and big finales and a guest spot from the Buckfield Department of Tourism.

The performance will be filmed live at Johnson Hall and broadcast over the internet to all who have the ticket link. Each unique link will be sent out through email the day of the show to ticket holders.

Each ticket purchased covers your household.

For more information, call 207-582-7144 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday and day of show from 5 p.m. on, or visit johnsonhall.org.