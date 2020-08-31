A Portland man who shot and killed his sister’s boyfriend will be sentenced Monday for manslaughter.

Mark Cardilli Jr., 25, was charged with murder in the death of Isahak Muse, 22. Cardilli admitted to killing Muse during a fight at the Cardilli family home in Riverton, but he said he was defending himself and his family. The prosecutors from the Maine Attorney General’s Office argued the law did not allow Cardilli to use deadly force during that confrontation in the early morning hours of March 16, 2019.

Superior Court Justice Nancy Mills oversaw the bench trial in December. Mills ultimately decided that the state failed to prove Cardilli was not acting in self-defense, but she also found that his belief that he needed to shoot Muse was not reasonable.

Her conclusions supported neither a guilty verdict, nor a full acquittal. The result was a conviction on the lesser offense of manslaughter.

Mills is now retired but will oversee the sentencing at the Cumberland County Courthouse Monday morning.

The state has asked for a sentence of 18 years, including 12 years in prison. The defense has asked for a sentence of eight years, with four years in prison. Both sides requested a probation term of four years.

Cardilli faces a mandatory minimum sentence of four years in prison because he used a firearm to cause the death of another person. The maximum penalty for manslaughter is 30 years.

