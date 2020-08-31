CARIBOU — Republican Sen. Susan Collins is kicking off a bus tour of the state’s 16 counties, starting Monday in her hometown of Caribou.
Collins said she’ll visit small businesses, attend community events and listen to Mainers across the state up until Election Day.
Collins, who’s seeking a fifth term, is in a tight race with Democratic Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon.
The bus tour will include social distancing, masks and other safety protocols.
“While our bus tour will look a little different this year, I can’t wait to see thousands of Mainers in each of Maine’s 16 counties and hear more directly from them about the issues they care about. This has been a tremendously difficult year for our state and for the nation, but Mainers are resilient, and we look out for each other,” she said.
Gideon has also traveled across the state, hosting “Suppers With Sara” and holding other events.
