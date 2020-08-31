U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Monday his department would extend a series of waivers allowing public schools to continue providing free breakfast and lunch to all students who want it until at least Dec. 31.

Perdue’s announcement reverses an earlier decision that would have canceled the waivers that have helped allow Maine schools to provide some 12 million free meals to students since schools were shuttered in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The agriculture secretary appeared to be caving to increasing pressure from a bipartisan group of U.S. Congressional members, including 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, who on Friday expressed their disagreement with the Trump Administration’s decision to end the waivers in September.

Pingree and others wanted Perdue to extend the waivers for the entire 2020-2021 school year.

Perdue, who announced the decision during a press conference at a Georgia elementary school, said Congress, which authorized federal funding for the expansion of the programs under the CARES Act, only provided funding through the end of June.

He said he was extending the waivers until the end of December but did not know for certain if the funding available to the USDA to cover program costs would run out before then noting if it did he may have to rescind the extension.

“So despite what you may have heard, Congress has not approved any additional funding that would allow us to extend these waivers through the whole school year of 2021,” Perdue said. “Additionally, offering free meals to everyone is not something we ought to have to be relying on, this pandemic is one thing and obviously Congress and the American taxpayers have been very generous in the free and reduced lunch program for years, but it’s not the time to have a new policy about that while we try to feed everyone during the pandemic.”

