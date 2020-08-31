The University of New England in Biddeford is reviewing the conduct of several students involved in an unmasked gathering that may have included an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university has three students who have tested positive for the virus and another 22 individuals in quarantine due to their exposure to one of the three positive cases, according to an email sent to the community Monday by Dean of Students and Assistant Provost for Student Affairs Jen DeBurro.

Many of the students in quarantine “find themselves there because they made a choice to gather, unmasked and not distanced,” DeBurro said.

“The easiest of practices were completely disregarded, and the consequence of that choice is now playing out,” she said. “Perhaps more disturbing is that some of the students under quarantine did not participate in that gathering. The carelessness of some community members has had a direct impact on others.”

Several of the involved students will be subject to a conduct review and students who violate the policies put in place to protect the health and safety of the campus will face consequences up to suspension.

“I stated previously that our ability to stay on campus this semester lies in the collective hands of our community,” DeBurro said. “We are not off to a good start, and as a result there will be consequences.”

Colleges and universities in Maine are just starting classes for the fall and many have already reported a handful of COVID-19 cases on campus. The cases come as schools around the country are grappling with how to safely return in-person amid the pandemic and as several colleges — including the University of Alabama, where more than 1,000 cases have been reported — have had to confront outbreaks on campus.

