BRISTOL, R.I. — The following local residents were among the students who received their Roger Williams University degrees in May as part of the Class of 2020:

Michael Oliveira of Waterville graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Finance.

James Theriault of Winthrop graduated with a M.S./J.D. in Cybersecurity.

