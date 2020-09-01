BRISTOL, R.I. — The following local residents were among the students who received their Roger Williams University degrees in May as part of the Class of 2020:

Michael Oliveira of Waterville graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Finance.

James Theriault of Winthrop graduated with a M.S./J.D. in Cybersecurity.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

