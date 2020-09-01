FARMINGTON — Despite the ongoing pandemic, St. Joseph Parish in Farmington and St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay will highlight the beauty and grace of rural life while bringing awareness to our call to be stewards of creation.

An annual event that has become a labor of love for many in the community, the Farm to Table Supper 2020 will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, overlooking Clearwater Lake in Farmington. The multiple course dinner will feature delicious food from over ten local farms.

Attending this year will be Bishop Robert Deeley, who will celebrate a special Mass preceding the supper at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph Church at 133 Middle St.

Tickets to the supper cost $40. Organizers pay local growers a fair price for their hard-earned produce and products, and the event is a fundraiser for the crucial parish social ministry efforts in Farmington and Jay.

To purchase tickets, visit stjoefarmington.weshareonline.org or call 207-897-2173, ext. 1201. The deadline to register is Sept. 9.

