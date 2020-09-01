LONDON — Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry, have announced the birth of their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.
The singer-songwriter said in an Instagram post that the couple’s “beautiful and healthy daughter” was born last week.
“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,” he wrote.
Sheeran, 29, and long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn married last year. Sheeran and Seaborn, 28, met at primary school in eastern England and announced their engagement in 2018.
At the end of 2019, Sheeran announced he was taking a break from work and social media after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album “Divide.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
Smart sparks late surge as Celtics top Raptors for 2-0 series lead
-
News
Franklin County awards winter road contract to Strong business
-
Sports
NHL notebook: Crosby undergoes wrist surgery, should be ready for training camp
-
Sports
After 11 states and 12 weeks, the PGA manages to keep golf going in a pandemic
-
College
Jay’s Edwin Thompson named baseball head coach at Georgetown
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.